Newhouse fails on border issues

In light of recent issues in the United States, I believe it is important to remind our legislators that as an international leader, our nation needs to be more empathetic to the issues of others.
Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., visited our southern border near McAllen, Texas, to get a first-hand account of the horrors that are taking place, yet his official statement afterward failed to address that ripping children out of the hands of their parents is inhumane.
He instead stated, “I heard compelling stories about how hard federal officers work to enforce the law for the protection of the American people as well as the well-being of immigrants.” The United States has many internal issues that we need to address at home, but with the spotlight pointed at us on the world stage, we need to be doing more to help those struggling around the world and those seeking asylum in our nation.
Giving foreign aid to other countries is not charity, it is an investment in our national security and will result in a decrease in the population growth rate. Please contact your legislators to make positive change in United States foreign aid policy.
Taylor Beightol, Prosser
