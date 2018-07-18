Letter: Latino group endorses Perales

The Tri-City Latino community endorses Leo Perales for District 8 Senate.
Democrat Leo Perales is a fellow Tri-Citian who understands what people’s needs are more than ever. Wants change, especially in current issues affecting the Latino community in Eastern Washington. Through his social media platforms he continuously expresses his support in fixing our broken immigration system and keeping families together. Perales believes the recent arrest by ICE agents around the area will only create tension in our community and ultimately strain our agricultural industry. Let’s vote for a better future. How does your future look? Get out and vote. Leo Perales for District 8.
Ruth Rodriguez, Kennewick
