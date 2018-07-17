Letter: The border issue

I hear so many saying that America has never turned any away, that we are here with open arms to all who have needs and what a shame it is what Trump is doing. I sort of side with Trump because he is doing something; so many politicians in the past have never wanted to address the issue.
To those who want to let the borders be open to any and all, I would ask, are you willing to have your taxes double in order to pay for all the services required to support all these people? Would it be cheaper if American industrialists went into these South American countries and set up factories to employ these people in their own country?
Try walking into Iran, Russia, or China and even North Korea, and see what happens. If you try to cross our border with kids, it’s possible bad things will happen, hence, don’t try it. But a lot more is happening here: sex trafficking, drug dealers, terrorists, and many undesirables are trying to get in and something has to be done.
Ron Mashburn, West Richland
