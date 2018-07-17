Letter: Coupon change bites

Like many in the community, I’m an avid treasure hunter and a frequent visitor to the Goodwill stores in the area. I’ve donated thousands of dollars of my belongings to these stores, and I’ve always appreciated the $5 coupon they gave me to use on the occasion when I would spend $25 in the store.
In truth, this incentive often made me spend more money than I planned. It was an effective marketing tool, so I was disappointed to see that Goodwill made the decision recently to change these coupons to offer only 10 percent off when you spend $25, just a $2.50 savings. They are getting all of their merchandise donated to them, so this change really smacks of greed to me. In fact, it is making me reconsider wanting to donate my items to them in the first place.
The proverb, “Don’t bite the hand that feeds you” comes to mind.
Kristen Holmes, Richland
