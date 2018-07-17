Letter: Vote Stroe for Walla Walla County sheriff

I first met Matt Stroe when I was a security officer at Whitman College and he became the new director. When Matt came to Whitman. I had just finished a master’s in teaching and was poised to start my student-teaching at WaHi.
Despite the inconvenience, Matt worked with me so I could continuing working during my student teaching. Moreover, he kept me on to work weekends during my first year of teaching to be able to support my family through the transition. Matt sees what is best for people and champions it. There are far too many people in this world who serve their own interests instead of doing what’s right. Matt clearly understands what is right and does good for the sake of good.
Matt will bring his experience of stewardship to Walla Walla County when he is sheriff. Matt will work with people to ensure safety. He will enhance those connections the sheriff’s department has built with local school districts and businesses. He will work with county commissioners to meet the community needs and will stay within budget. Please consider Mathew J. Stroe for Walla Walla County Sheriff.
Gabriel Kiefel, Waitsburg
