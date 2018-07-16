Letter: Media playing a ‘poor victim’ tune

The media is in full propaganda mode, plucking heart strings about illegal entry to the U.S. They know that rationality cannot survive if they play the “poor victim” tune.
If a person robs a bank in Benton County, he is automatically a felon, subject to police action. If the bank robber has his minor son in his car, and the police catch them on the run, they arrest the robber, seize his vehicle, and put him in jail. They put the minor in a holding place, until a solution for the child is found.
If a person illegally crosses the Mexican border into Arizona, he is automatically a felon, subject to police action. And until media propaganda intervened, the police practices in Arizona were likely similar to that in Benton County: the child is separated from “his family” who are felonious adults, until a better solution could be found. But, let emotion be amplified. Don’t separate children from their felonious families when the adults are caught, tried, and sentenced for any felony in immigration matters, local bank robberies, drug operations, tax evasions, etc.
The media wants new bars to their “poor victim” tunes. They are subversives of rationality.
Charles Foley, Richland
Editor’s note: Illegal border crossing has been treated as a misdemeanor for many administrations, not a felony. The stipulated federal fine is $50 to $250, according to U.S. Code, Sec. 1325 b.
