Letter: A response to Newhouse article

Looks like Rep. Newhouse (July 2) is taking his cue from the president that it's ok to lie to his constituents and try to blame the Democrats for failing to pass any immigration laws. First of all, the Republicans hold the majority, they couldn't even get their own party to all agree with what they were trying to pass. Second, the Democrats are not included in any of the discussions. His caucus likes to meet behind close doors with party members only. Democrats won't vote yes on something without knowing what is in it, unlike the Republicans who will vote yes on anything put forth for a win, regardless of whether they have read it, like their tax cut passed in December.
When Reagan was in office, they called for (East) Germany to take down their wall, now they want us to build one. We used to be a country that welcomed immigrants, now Trump wants us to turn them away. They tore apart families at the boarder and sent the children to the four corners of the U.S. Now they want the parents to pay to get them back. Is this really who we want to be?
Vickie Elkins, Kennewick
Comments