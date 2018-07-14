Letter: Opposed to plan for campground

Brad Rew, owner of Gale-Rew Construction, dreams of developing a campground on Yakima River floodplain property adjacent to W. E. Johnson Park in Richland. His dream conflicts with the dreams and goals of nearby residents, other citizens, and various organizations to have the proposed campground area preserved as a Natural Open Space as they did for W. E. Johnson Park. The Natural Open Space allows for the preservation of the wildlife, preventing more pollution from going into the Yakima River and maintaining the rural environment.
The campground area has flooded more than once. Pictures exist showing the proposed campground area under water.
Once the campground is occupied, the wildlife leaves and there will be potential of more debris going into the Yakima River. Nearby residents and various organizations have worked to maintain the Yakima River shoreline and the W. E. Johnson Park.
The campground will result in an increase of traffic and create a safety concern for the horseback riders, public walkers and others using W. E. Johnson Park. Please let’s not contribute to further pollution of the Yakima River, risking the safety of the public and destroying the future of the wildlife and the rural environment.
Joyce VanArsdale, West Richland
