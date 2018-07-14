Letter: Court nominee’s views a concern

Judge Brett Kavanaugh, Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court, believes a sitting president should be temporarily shielded from criminal prosecution while in office, yet he was an assistant to Ken Starr during the Clinton probe involving the Monica Lewinsky affair. Does this not seem to be a direct contradiction to what he believes? After all Clinton was a sitting president. Why does Kavanaugh believe that an investigation would throw the Constitution into a crisis? Seems to me an amoral, sociopathic president is more of a danger to the Constitution.
April Nishioka, Richland
