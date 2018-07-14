Letter: We’re all complicit

Watched Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., recently, shouting the mantra: “We are better than this.”
No, we’re not! Her children will ask: “What did you do?” Answer: “Nothing, we let it happen.”
We’ve seen many instances when President Trump deserved to be demoted because his “best ability” is not good enough. ... But Congress did nothing. Granted, they’re aware of Trump’s vengeful nature, but that doesn’t allow them to remain cowardly silent, inactive, making themselves complicit.
We, the people, pay their salaries, we have elections, making us all complicit in what happens to any soul who seeks asylum at our border.
Our children will ask “the question.” We’ll have to answer, “Nothing, we were complicit.”
History may repeat itself, but results can be seriously different if we have no allies to help save us from ourselves.
Vickie’s letter June 15 was spot on!
Elizabeth Koski, Richland
Comments