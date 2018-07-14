Letter: End smoking in Richland parks

I cannot think of anything more relaxing and enjoyable than spending time during the summer in one of our fantastic and picturesque Richland city parks. I love the majestic scenery of the Columbia River, seeing families walking and playing under majestic shade trees and listening to concerts at our new Hapo Community Stage. We are blessed to live in this gorgeous place.
However, I am disappointed that the city does not do more to ensure the health and safety of its citizens at city parks by allowing smoking and tobacco use at any time. The last few years I’ve noticed people smoking right next to children in strollers and our seniors out enjoying walks. Worse, the Hapo Community concerts are often filled with people smoking or spitting tobacco. Second-hand smoke is incredibly dangerous. Hundreds of studies have proved this, including the U.S. Surgeon General. Additionally, smokers throw their butts on the ground, which contributes to the litter problem.
Smoking in city parks is already banned in Lacey, Seattle, Wenatchee, Bellingham and Seattle. Pasco and Kennewick have partial bans. When presented with pleas to protect our citizens and our natural environment, the city chooses to take no action.
Jeffrey Dennison, Richland
Comments