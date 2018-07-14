Letter: Summer safety tips

The Support, Advocacy and Resource Center hopes you all have been enjoying the beginning of your summer. Many are preparing for upcoming holidays, family trips and popular annual water events. One of the best parts of community is knowing your fellow neighbor or bystander would help you in a time of need. It is important to continue awareness of sexual assault and drug practices. Acquaintance rape, one of the common forms of sexual assault, happens with individuals we know and trust. When coupled with date rape drugs such as ecstasy or rohypnol it can be fatal.
Here are some tips to keep yourself safer and aware this summer.
Bring your own beverages and try not to leave your drink out; If the atmosphere of the party seems off, take a cab home; Make a plan with friends or family about where you’ll be and how you will get home.
If a friend or loved one has confided in you, you are already a trusted person. Listen and believe them and reassure they are not to blame.
If you would like further support in these difficult times, please call SARC at 509-374-5391.
Andrea Garcia, Prevention Specialist, Richland
