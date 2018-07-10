Letter: Flower theft lower than low

How can any be so low as to steal flowers off a grave?
My grandma, grandpa and uncle are buried in adjoining graves here in Kennewick, and we try to keep nice flowers on their graves year-round and especially at holidays and birthdays. But lately they are being stolen, sometimes the same day they are left. My mother always has bouquets delivered for my grandma on her birthday and Mothers Day. This year that bouquet didn’t even last a day before someone took it. I bought two very nice flower pots full of flowers for them on Memorial Day and my sister and I have been faithfully going up and watering them and deadheading them every other day or so. Today the one from my uncles grave is gone. My sister had been up there on Wednesday and had sent me pictures of how nice they looked, so there was no reason for them to disappear other than from theft! I am sure someone decided they would use them in their own yard. What kind of person would do this? Shame on you! I guess we will have to just put cheap plastic flowers on there from now on.
Susan Bailey, Kennewick
Comments