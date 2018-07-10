Letter: ACA article ‘fake’

Shame on you Tri-City Herald, you have entered the fake news zone. The so-called article in question is from July 5, by Deep Banerjee. This was nothing more than an opinion piece posing as real news. Trump did nothing to gut the so called affordable care act, but in truth, it was neither affordable or an act. All our president did was get rid of one provision forcing people to get it or be fined, many families could not afford either, and that had to stop. We have been loyal readers for a decade and will not renew our subscription, the article disgusted me posing as a real (news) article, I say again, shame on you.
William Quinn, Pasco
Comments