Letter: Spanish lessons worthy of praise

I find it hard to fathom that the Latino Civic Alliance represents the sentiments of most Latinos on their desire to fire Pasco Police Chief Bob Metzger for his decision to provide Spanish-language training from qualified Border Patrol instructors. It would seem that this effort would be applauded rather than despised. I would think that the U.S. Border Patrol instructors could offer solutions to difficult real-world situations that our local officers may have or will encounter. This effort is a huge improvement from what my grandfather encountered when he immigrated to this country in 1913. He had no ethnic alliances to turn to and learned English attending evening classes after working long hour days as a laborer.
John Julian, Richland
