Letter: Dignity of labor is foundational

The dignity of labor is the foundation of a just society, a means to enable workers to enjoy the fruit of their labor. However, when profit becomes an end in itself to exploit that relationship, all labor is “cheapened” whether union or non-union, casual or imported labor.
Attempts to strip dignity from workers, for example, the separation of innocent children into prison camps by ICE agents, will not prevent the dream of parents to make a better life for their family.
No one can ignore the pain and suffering unleashed by the Trump Administration because no one has asked for a free ride, only the opportunity for food, shelter and clothing.
What Trump has done is illegal. Labor rights are human rights. The labor power provided by immigrants contributes to the well-being of all.
Democrats, Republicans, Independents and non-registered voters must not be deceived by a false claim the law prevents the desire of people to sustain life and improve their surroundings. Politics of racism, greed and fear make a solution more difficult and drawn out. Our Constitution holds all people are created equal. Unity and solidarity can reverse this crisis. Let’s take action to prove it on June 30.
Richard Grassl, Pasco
Comments