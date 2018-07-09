Letter: Newhouse needs to talk to voters

Congressman Dan Newhouse obviously supports abusing immigrant children since he refuses to condemn separating them from their parents at the border. Did he sell out babies and little children for his campaign contribution from General Dynamics, which has a contract to warehouse them?
While he was ignoring children being ripped away from their parents, he voted for the farm bill that benefits his multi-million-dollar farming operation while eliminating conservation provisions and making it more difficult to qualify for food stamps. That legislation puts money in his pocket, regardless of how it treats everyone else, and receives his full attention and yes vote.
While many constituents would like to question Newhouse about these and other issues, he studiously sneaks around the district doing nothing more than having his picture snapped here and there for his Facebook page.
He even disappeared in 10 minutes from his Richland senior forum, staying just long enough time to have his staff take the required photos that made it look like he spent some time there.
Apparently, terrified little children are of no concern to Newhouse and his constituents repel him. If we ever find him, we can ask why.
Lillian “Randy” Slovic, Richland
Comments