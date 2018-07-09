Letter: Stranger’s assist was best bargain

Today while I was shopping, a gentle tap on my arm, followed by a polite “Excuse me,” caused me to stop the cart I was pushing. A young girl pointed towards my feet and said, “Your shoe is untied. We were afraid you might trip.”
Her mother and sister laughed with me when I said, “You know me even though you don’t know me!” Without hesitating the girl knelt down and carefully tied my shoe. I gave her a heartfelt “Thank you!”
As they turned away I thought to myself, “Thank you for teaching this sweet young lady to be kind and anxious to serve others!” That was the best bargain in the store!
Sherrie Cornia, Kennewick
