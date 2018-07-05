Letter: The end of America?

Never in my 80-plus years have I seen the United States of America more divided. The government is divided, the people are divided. The Republicans can’t stand the Democrats and Democrats can’t stand the Republicans. If you put a Republican out in a herd of Democrats, the only difference would be the “R” on their hip. The black people say the white folks take advantage of them. The white folks say if the black agitators would get a job, they wouldn’t have time to incite riots. Black lives do matter, but no more than white lives. It is written that a house divided cannot stand. Our house is divided. I’m afraid that a strong man may arrive and take control. That would end the land that I love and joined the USAF to defend many years ago.
Lou Knesek, Pasco
