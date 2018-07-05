Letter: Rocks are put there for reason

Yesterday, my mom and I went hiking on Candy Mountain. We saw another family hiking and their dad was encouraging his family to take a “shortcut.” There was a line of bigger- sized rocks in the way. They just stepped over them.
If you ever see rocks in the way of a “shortcut” that always means to not go there. If there looks to be a “shortcut” with rocks blocking the way, most often people are trying to regrow that area with natural plants.
All in all, if there are rocks blocking your way, they are there for a reason.
Sadie Childers, (11 years old), Richland
