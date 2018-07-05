Letter: Does president have credibility?

Recently reported by the Washington Post, our president seems to be increasing his usual number of dubious claims or mistruths.
Lately, he has made several misleading statements on immigration and the Justice Department inspector general report into the FBI’s handling of its investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server. The former involved the new policy of the separation of thousands of children from their illegal immigrant parents, which he erroneously blamed on the Democrats. Due to intense national pressure by both political parties, he eliminated this practice by executive order, something he said he was powerless to do previously.
The latter concerned the inspector general report into the FBI’s handling of its investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server, which he falsely claims exonerates him from investigation as a part of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election (two unrelated investigations).
His other recent questionable claims were his success at the G7 summit in Canada and his meeting with North Korea at the Singapore summit (problem solved).
Contrary any known facts, Our president seems to say whatever will best serve his interests in the moment, and sometimes even conflicts with his previous assertions.
Bill Petrie, Richland
