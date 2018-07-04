Letter: Why fireworks?

I fail to understand why fireworks are allowed to be sold in a place like the Tri-Cities, when we have wind, heat and dryness, all kindling for starting the fires we experience every summer.
I’m sure there are people like me who suffer from smoke in the atmosphere from those fires. And all those animals who become so frightened that they run. Some are found, many never are! Is it all worth it?
We have wonderful and safe firework displays for all to enjoy that are under proper supervision. Let that be enough!
Bettye Samuel, Kennewick
