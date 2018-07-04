Letter: Cool Desert Nights event ignored

It’s been over a week since Cool Desert Nights, a major event for Tri-Cities, and not a word nor picture in the paper covering it Sunday or Monday. This was the 25th anniversary and it deserved coverage. Turnout, both people displaying vehicles and people enjoying looking at them, was excellent. The organizers did an outstanding job putting this together and seeing that everything ran smoothly. They deserve a nod, but no, not a word. As I remember, this isn’t the first time local events have been ignored by the Herald.
David Randall, Kennewick
Editor’s note: The Herald published several stories previewing and covering Cool Desert Nights. A photo of the event was in the June 23 edition.
https://www.tri-cityherald.com/entertainment/arts-culture/article213219879.html
https://www.tri-cityherald.com/news/local/article211269324.html
