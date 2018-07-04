Letters to the Editor

Letter: Cool Desert Nights event ignored

July 04, 2018 04:38 PM

It’s been over a week since Cool Desert Nights, a major event for Tri-Cities, and not a word nor picture in the paper covering it Sunday or Monday. This was the 25th anniversary and it deserved coverage. Turnout, both people displaying vehicles and people enjoying looking at them, was excellent. The organizers did an outstanding job putting this together and seeing that everything ran smoothly. They deserve a nod, but no, not a word. As I remember, this isn’t the first time local events have been ignored by the Herald.

David Randall, Kennewick

Editor’s note: The Herald published several stories previewing and covering Cool Desert Nights. A photo of the event was in the June 23 edition.

https://www.tri-cityherald.com/entertainment/arts-culture/article213219879.html

https://www.tri-cityherald.com/news/local/article211269324.html

  Comments  