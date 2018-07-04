Letter: Band together, decent people

I believe the saying, “fish rots from the head down,” is pretty appropriate these days. People are saying and doing horrific things. I can’t believe in this day and age that people say and believe (a sign at a church) that the color of your skin should keep you out of any church, or if your are a member of the LGBT community that you have demons in you, or if you are an immigrant looking for a better life for your children that you’re not welcome here.
Oh my gosh! Shameful! But those feelings come straight from D.T. His base is so over the top. I’m sickened by it all. What has been done since he took office is more than we should have to tolerate. We need to band together not only as Democrats, but also as human beings, decent human beings.
Kathy Brenberger, West Richland
