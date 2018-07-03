Letter: Campground plan not a good idea

Your recent front page article on Mr. Rew’s quest for a campground adjacent to Johnson Park alarms me because of the traffic it would allow through this park/wildlife area, which is now, as you attest to, quiet and peaceful. The road that would be used is currently used by hikers and traverses past slough areas that are prime areas for birds and other wildlife.
I don’t think it’s appropriate to stress them with trailers and car traffic and generators from campers. They get stressed enough when a single hiker walks by. I also don’t want, frankly, my enjoyment of the area ruined by increased traffic. We “quiet” lovers have recently lost the beautiful area at the Yakima River where the new Duportail bridge has destroyed the quietude, we don’t need to lose more.
Steve Fabian, Richland
