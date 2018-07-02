Letter: Trucker’s courtesy appreciated

It’s not every day that one sees thoughtfulness on the freeway. Yesterday, on there was a serious rollover accident on the highway grass median, a few miles up the road.
The 18-wheeler in front of me pulled into the far left lane and slowed down. This struck me as odd, considering only the rightmost lanes were “moving.” Then it occurred to me that he or she was a creating a traffic-free lane so the first responders could set up safely and quickly.
How thoughtful! Too many times I’ve seen people use “clear” lanes to cheat waiting in line, putting first responders and the victims at further risk. The trucker merged back in when the time came.
I am very glad to share the road with truckers, such as the one working for New Beginnings Express.
Matt Ruane, Richland
