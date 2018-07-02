Letter: Time for decisions

Each of us must decide our values. Do we believe it is acceptable for this administration to separate parents from their children when they come here seeking asylum, require toddlers to appear alone before a judge, without a parent or advocate? Do we believe a state-run press that does not report the actions of the people we elect would be better? Do we believe that it is acceptable for another country to interfere with our election process, actively seek to sow discord and increase the division in this country without consequences?
Do we believe that health care should only be for those who can afford it while the escalating cost of it places it out of reach for middle America? Do we believe that tax cuts for corporations and the wealthy that are not being reinvested into the USA, but into stock buy-backs and dividends, is fair? Do we no longer believe unions protect workers? If you believe these things are right and true, vote for Dan Newhouse. If you do not, then join me in voting for Christine Brown.
Dixie Porter, Richland
