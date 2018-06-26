Letter: Missing that old GOP

Kudos to Bink Owen for his Sunday letter pointing out the hypocrisy within today’s Republican Party. Remember when:
1) Republicans once chastised Democrats for deficit spending, yet today’s federal debt is the highest ever at $20 trillion and growing thanks to tax cuts designed by Republicans for the wealthy.
2) Republicans were vocal about reprimanding their own elected officials for unethical behavior, yet the Republican National Committee and Trump supported an accused pedophile (Republican Roy Moore) in the recent Alabama election. Some 85 percent of Republicans support Trump despite his behavior toward women, lying/abuse towards minorities and anyone who disagrees with him.
3) The lives of school children and other shooting victims used to be a priority for Republicans. Today, Republicans have placed a price tag on those murdered. Trump’s price tag is $30,000,000, the amount donated to his campaign by NRA. Newhouse, McRodgers and their elected Republican buddies refuse to discuss their NRA support, which is now believed to be in the millions. Republican-led Congress refuses to buck the NRA for reasonable gun control measures, despite the murders and NRA’s abuse of Sections 501 (C) (3) and 501 (C) (4) of the nonprofit code.
Carl Grando, West Richland
