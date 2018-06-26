Letter: Rescue or recovery

Joy Rasch’s letter June 21 does not have a firm grasp of the facts or reality and was wrong on several points but I will stay with the most egregious. Putting on the whole armor of God was exactly what King David did when he killed Goliath thus protecting his Nation, people and himself. That same scenario exist today and has been played out all down through history.
Since the dawn of time people have been hunting game for their families and protecting themselves with weapons. Had our boys at Lexington and Concord put down their muskets when so ordered this Nation would have been a lot different. Thank God that didn’t happen. The police carry weapons to protect the people and themselves as do many freedom loving Constitutional patriots today.
It is our duty to protect our family, ourselves and neighbors by all means possible including our schools. The police can’t be everywhere and should be used only as backup when seconds count. Waiting for the police to arrive could all the difference between a rescue or recovery. Take steps necessary to mitigate those circumstances and stay safe.
Benjamin Cook, Kennewick
Comments