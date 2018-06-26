Letter: Treasurer has drop box control

This is a quick response to the gentleman upset with the “locked boxes” when he tried to pay his property taxes after hours . . . I could make a number of comments but suffice to say I would just tell him to get his facts correct. I contacted the Benton County Auditor’s Office and asked who manages the drop boxes. They informed me that the Benton County Treasurer’s Office manages the taxes and tax payment boxes. The Benton County Auditor’s Office only manages the ballot boxes.
Earl Martin, Kennewick
