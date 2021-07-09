Inslee tells tribes WA’s Snake dams could be replaced. Will he even listen to Tri-Cities?

Is Gov. Jay Inslee plotting to get rid of the four lower Snake River dams?

Or did he offer them up in a meeting Thursday primarily as a way to appease Washington state tribal leaders?

Tri-Citians and other dam stakeholders deserve clarity on the governor’s position, and they deserve it now.

At a summit organized by the Nez Perce Tribe and the Affiliated Tribes of Northwest Indians, Inslee told the group via Zoom that breaching the Snake River dams must “remain on the table” and that the benefits they provide can be replaced, according to the Spokesman-Review.

In addition, Inslee seemed to throw support to Idaho Republican Rep. Mike Simpson’s $33.5 billion federal plan to improve salmon runs. The major proposal would shut down the dams while at the same time compensate the region for the loss of electricity, irrigation and barge services that they provide.

He said Simpson’s “willingness to offer one path forward has helped bring us to this moment,” and that, “I believe it has set us up to take the next step, which is to define the ways to replace these services for the dams,” the Spokesman reported.

This isn’t quite the impression Inslee gave in May when he and Sen. Patty Murray appeared to reject Simpson’s plan.

In a joint statement two months ago, Inslee and Murray said that, “More work within the Pacific Northwest is necessary to craft a lasting, comprehensive solution, and we do not believe the Simpson proposal can be included in the proposed federal infrastructure package.”

They also said “all voices in the region” must be heard and that “a solution must ensure those who rely on the river in the Basin and across the Pacific Northwest are part of the process.”

Inslee and Murray’s statement said breaching the Snake River dams would be an option in the discussion, but going by his remarks to the tribes, Inslee appears to have his mind made up that the dams are the problem and breaching them is the solution.

If that is his belief, he should let the Tri-Cities know.

Considering he said he wants to ensure all voices are heard, we would think he would make discussing his position with Tri-City leaders and other dam stakeholders a priority.

Without a direct discussion with the governor, it feels like forces are working behind the scenes to remove the dams while leaving the Tri-Cities out of the process.

In early May, Reps. Dan Newhouse and Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Oregon Rep. Cliff Bentz accused Simpson of giving the false impression that his proposal was only launching the conversation when a public records request showed his office had been quietly communicating with the Oregon governor’s office all along.

“For months, Rep. Simpson has been speaking with us about his sweeping dam-breaching proposal, touting transparency and an open process while telling us it was simply a ‘legislative concept’ for the Northwest delegation to consider,” Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers and Bentz wrote.

“What he didn’t tell us was that he has been coordinating for months with Oregon Governor Kate Brown’s staff behind the scenes to shepherd his proposal through Congress with little to no support from Pacific Northwest representatives — Republican or Democrat,” they said.

Along with Inslee, Simpson and Brown also spoke at Thursday’s Tribal summit.

Inslee angered many tribal leaders in May when he vetoed a portion of the low-carbon fuel bill that would require tribal consultation and consent on environmental projects.

Tribal leaders were furious. They felt betrayed because they helped get the bill through, but then Inslee took out the piece that was critical in getting tribal leaders’ backing.

Inslee also has shown support for the proposed pumped storage project in Goldendale, but the project is vehemently opposed by the Yakama Nation because it would destroy sites sacred to the tribe.

Perhaps by encouraging Simpson’s proposal to breach the dams Inslee will get back into the good graces of tribal leaders.

But improving salmon runs and honoring tribal treaty rights must include more than a pledge to find a way to take down the Snake River dams — especially since there are so many other factors at work.

A massive four-year federal environmental study released last year rejected dam breaching, and instead recommended spilling more water over the dams to help fish. And just a few weeks ago the Herald reported that spring Chinook salmon runs improved significantly for the second year in a row.

Inslee needs to clarify the remarks he made at Thursday’s tribal summit. It seems like breaching the dams is his end-goal, and if it is, Tri-Citians should be told directly.