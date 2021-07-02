Make the bold decision. Tri-Cities needs mental health center now | Editorial

Benton and Franklin county commissioners need to find the courage to make the bold decision.

When it comes to funding the proposed drug treatment and mental health facility in the Tri-Cities, it’s understandable they want to avoid raising taxes.

But tacking on an extra penny to every $10 in sales is a small ask that can help get the mentally ill off Tri-City streets and drug addicts out of jail and into treatment.

County commissioners have the power to approve a 0.1% sales tax to fund the operation of the new treatment facility and they should use it.

But instead, they have proposed cutting the Ben Franklin Transit budget in order to help pay the operating costs of the desperately needed Three Rivers Behavioral Health Recovery Center.

Instead of raising taxes, they suggest a tax swap. County commissioners would like voters to have the chance to vote on the idea, and many Tri-Citians, no doubt, would prefer that option.

However, linking two public services — and pitting one against the other — is muddying the conversation and delaying action.

While the commissioners seem in agreement that the bus service has money to spare, others in the community say their proposed cut to the transit budget would represent a 17% decrease in annual funding, hurting the community’s poor and vulnerable the most.

In addition, it doesn’t do any good to provide mental health care and drug treatment if people can’t easily get to the building that provides it. Many who depend on transit services are likely to be among the same people who would use the recovery center.

Currently, there are too many questions and too few answers to truly know how cutting the transit budget would affect its service.

If citizens are going to vote to cut the transit tax, they should know what the effect will be before they vote.

Will routes disappear? Will hours be reduced? What about wait times and increased fuel costs?

Also, what is the savings in jail costs if we have improved mental health and drug treatment services? Surely, that should be a talking point in the discussion.

At a recent joint meeting of the Benton and Franklin county commissioners, Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond urged the commissioners to take action and not wait until voters approve a cut to the transit tax.

“I don’t think anyone is going to be concerned that they have to pay an extra penny on (10 dollars),” Raymond said. “We all just need to get along and work on this problem and fix it.”

Raymond is right. There’s a need, there’s a solution and it’s just one cent more on a $10 purchase.

The Tri-Cities is the only major metropolitan area in Eastern Washington without a detox center. That means the jails in Benton and Franklin counties often end up being the default location for addicts to withdraw from the drugs.

Now, finally, with the help of the Benton Franklin Recovery Coalition, county and state elected officials and others, the Tri-Cities is on its way to building a mental health and drug treatment center which will be a game-changer for the community.

The state legislature approved $2.7 million to start the building process. It will be important that the Tri-Cities shows that it has a plan in place to operate the facility if the community is going to continue to get building funds from the state.

Transit board Chairman Richard Bloom, a West Richland city councilman, has publicly pushed against plans to cut the transit budget, as has Pasco Councilman Ruben Alvarado, who is also on the transit board. They aren’t alone. Many citizens spoke against the idea at a recent bi-county commission meeting.

County commissioners who believe Ben Franklin Transit is wasting money should prove it first and deal with that issue separately. Then they should ensure the funding for the new mental health facility, and the best way to do that is be brave and approve the tax for it.