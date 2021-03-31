COVID vaccine isn’t 100% effective, but it’s still your best protection | Editorial

Recent reports that the state Department of Health is investigating 102 cases of people infected by COVID-19 after being completely immunized are concerning, but this should not deter people from getting the vaccine.

No one ever said the COVID vaccines offers 100% protection against the disease. Clinical trials showed the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were about 95% effective, and that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine had a 72% efficacy rate among Americans.

So health experts are not surprised that some people — 0.01% in Washington state — are “vaccine breakthrough” cases.

The majority of people who came down with COVID after getting both shots experienced only mild symptoms, according to state health officials.

However, eight people were hospitalized and DOH is investigating two potential cases where the patients died — both were more than 80 years old and had underlying health issues.

For those people looking for reasons not to get the vaccine, this information likely will be used to bolster their decision.

For those who want to get the vaccine as soon as they are eligible, this information should not deter them.

Think of the flu — sometimes people still get flu symptoms despite getting the flu vaccine, although it is usually a milder case than it would have been without the immunization.

It’s the same thing with the COVID vaccine. It may not work as well for a small number of people, but for the vast majority it still offers much protection.

What the COVID breakthrough cases demonstrate is that we still need to wear our masks, wash our hands and practice social distancing as the immunization process continues.

And while that process is expanding in the Tri-Cities, there is a health officer in the Southwest corner of the state pushing to open the vaccine up to anyone age 16 and older.

It’s a suggestion that makes a lot of sense and is worth serious consideration.

Clark County Public Health Officer Dr. Alan Melnick last week said he planned to speak with health officials throughout the state about his idea to speed up the vaccination process, according to The Columbian in Vancouver.

On May 1, anyone age 16 or older will be deemed eligible for the COVID vaccine under a directive by President Joe Biden.

Already, officials in 30 states say they will be far ahead of that goal, making all adults eligible for the vaccine by the end of March or sometime in April, according to the New York Times.

Idaho happens to be in that mix, setting an April 5 date for universal eligibility. West Virginia, Arizona, Texas, Indiana and Georgia are already there.

Melnick noted that if Clark County wanted to establish a mobile vaccine clinic and travel to workers in the food processing industry, entire families could be vaccinated if eligibility was expanded, The Columbian reported.

Expanding that kind of outreach would work really well in the Tri-Cities, and help boost immunization rates among people who find it challenging to travel to a vaccination clinic.

As it happens, people in Washington state’s food processing industry are just now eligible to receive the COVID vaccine because they fit new criteria that will allow thousands of others to get their COVID shots.

Starting this week, anyone 60 or older living or working in Washington state is eligible.

In addition, anyone with at least two underlying health conditions that might put them at risk of a severe case of COVID may receive the vaccine. And people who work in restaurants, construction and manufacturing can as well

Soon, though, the state should take Dr. Melnick’s advice and expand eligibility to beyond these select groups.

Vaccinations against COVID are the best defense people have against the disease. The more people we have vaccinated in Washington state, the more quickly our economy can fully open and the sooner we can get back to our pre-COVID lives.