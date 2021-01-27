Many elderly Tri-Citians can’t wait hours in a car for a COVID shot. They need help | Editorial

Once state and local health officials get the Tri-Cities mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic running smoothly, another challenge must be addressed as soon as possible.

And that is how to vaccinate all the elderly people who are high on the eligibility list, but who are getting skipped over because they can’t wait for hours in a car or stand in long lines.

It’s great that the Tri-Cities was picked to be one of four drive-thru, mass vaccination sites in Washington state. What hasn’t been so great is the confusion that has accompanied that honor.

For one thing, those wanting to get vaccinated must drive to the Benton County Fairgrounds and be prepared to wait in line for their immunizations — possibly for several hours.

Local health officials recommend that people who preregister to get their vaccine arrive two hours before their appointment time, and be prepared for a possible wait with blankets, food, bottled water, books and any medications.

Well, there are a lot of people who just can’t do that.

We received a number of calls from elderly Tri-Citians who thought they would be the next in line to receive their immunizations, but now they don’t know where to go,

Dr. Amy Person, health officer for Benton and Franklin counties, told the Tri-City Herald that the health district has been getting similar calls, and she is open for suggestions on how to reach this important demographic.

She said home visits aren’t a workable solution at the moment because of the risk that someone could have an adverse reaction to the vaccine.

We suggested that perhaps some community groups could help in some way, such as the Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels program, which delivers food to people who can’t cook for themselves. The program also offers drive-thru, take-out meals once a week.

Kristi Thien, Nutrition Services Director for the local Meals on Wheels, said her organization would help in any way it can and liked the idea of finding a way to partner with the health department.

She said the program served 2,200 clients in 2020, and she has a committed group of volunteers who would be willing to step up to help as well.

Dr. Person said working through different organizations could be an “out of the box” idea that has possibilities.

This means that as a community we should get creative so that when enough vaccine is available we can help get it to the people who need it the most and don’t live in care centers.

Dr. Person said the mass immunization sites at the fairgrounds and at other locations throughout the state are intended to get the COVID-19 vaccine to as many people in as short of time as possible.

Unfortunately, the first couple of days this week were a rocky start at the fairgrounds.

Local health officials initially were told that eligible citizens could get the vaccine on a first-come, first-served basis, but then that changed abruptly and the state is now requiring people to preregister using the state’s scheduling website.

Needless to say, that news did not go over well.

Some people who arrived at the fairgrounds were turned away if they didn’t have an appointment. Others are complaining that the state website is filling up too quickly or that it is difficult to navigate.

Frustration is high right now as demand for the vaccine can’t keep up with the excessive demand.

Tri-Citians are going to have to be patient.

Gov. Jay Inslee announced Tuesday that President Joe Biden’s administration has said our state should expect a 16 percent increase in its vaccine allotment, which will be helpful.

Currently, anyone 65 or older now is eligible to receive the vaccine. Certain people who are at least 50 and living in a multigenerational household — such as a grandparent living with a grandchild — also may receive the vaccine.

Health officials are doing the best they can to get the vaccine roll out working as smoothly as possible. Despite the chaos, 1,400 doses were given in the first two days.

Once the system at the fairgrounds is moving along, it will be imperative for the community to help our elderly and vulnerable neighbors who can’t sit for hours in a car to get their vaccines as well.

We all will have an easier time getting through this disease and through the vaccination process if we focus on helping others, and not just ourselves.