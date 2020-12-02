Want to help Tri-Cities businesses? Be a customer, not just a protester | Editorial

Rallies against Gov. Jay Inlsee’s latest round of COVID-19 restrictions may attract a lot of attention, but what Tri-City businesses really need now are customers.

When Koko’s Bartini in Kennewick and Kimo’s Sports Bar in Richland recently defied the latest order against indoor dining, the response by many was overwhelmingly supportive.

Owners of both bars initially vowed to keep their doors open despite warnings from state liquor control officers.

But as of this week, both bars no longer are seating people inside. After receiving serious threats of fines or loss of their liquor licenses, they have adapted their services so they can stay open legally.

During those days of defiance, the businesses were bustling indoors with people who wanted to be part of their COVID protests.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

That supportive energy does not have to stop, and there’s no reason that energy should be channeled only to rail against Inslee.

Tri-Citians who are angry about state COVID restrictions and the harm they could do to the community’s economy have more power than they know — but long-term it doesn’t come from protesting.

Put your money where your mouth is and buy local.

Small business owners always need community support, but this year they need it more than ever.

Competing against Amazon and other online retailers was tough enough before the pandemic. Now it is even more challenging.

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER

Many people understandably may not want to be out and about because of COVID. But before Tri-Citians dismiss a local retailer, they should check to see if they can order from the shop’s website — or give the business owners a call and see if they provide curbside service.

Many Tri-City store owners have worked hard to stay in business and still keep their shops safe for customers. It doesn’t hurt to give them a chance — especially if you are willing to shop at the mall or a crowded big box store.

And restaurant owners who are offering take-out desperately need people to remember they are still open.

Sure, dining at home isn’t the same as going out to eat. But ordering food to-go will help keep your favorite restaurants alive until the vaccine arrives, the pandemic passes and restrictions on restaurants lift.

The first COVID shutdown was devastating enough for many of our Tri-City businesses. Then, as the restrictions eased, these small shops and local bars and restaurants began to come back to life.

Getting hit with more safety restrictions just before the holidays is a terrible blow.

But COVID numbers are surging since the cold weather has pushed people indoors, and health officials are concerned hospitals will be overrun if we don’t do a better job of isolating ourselves.

While many people understand the governor’s orders and agree with them, others say they are unfair. That’s why so many were attracted to Koko’s and Kimo’s defiance — they were looking for a way to vent their frustration.

But those restaurant owners trying to comply with safety restrictions need as much support as those establishments who broke the rules. We, as a community, can step up and help them all — especially the restaurants that are trying to follow the law.

Last week about 150 people gathered on the Franklin County Courthouse steps to protest against the state business restrictions. We are sure there are probably many more Tri-Citians who feel the same way, but didn’t show up to the rally.

What if all that passion could be directed at regularly buying takeout and visiting a locally-owned business to buy something?

Now that would make a real difference.

This holiday season is a critical time for Tri-City businesses, and lip service will only go so far. So be sure and buy local.

It’s the best way to help out our community.