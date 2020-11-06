Petition to force out Dr. Person at health district over COVID is misguided | Editorial

Replacing an expert opinion with that of a committee is almost always a bad idea.

And during a crisis, it’s a reckless and dangerous one.

The COVID-19 pandemic is still a crisis — a long and dreadful tragedy that continues to kill people daily in this country.

So the recent launch of a petition aimed at ousting Dr. Amy Person as health officer with the Benton Franklin Health District is extremely troubling. Petitioners want to replace her with a panel of scientists, doctors and other medical professionals because they believe she has too much power over how the community manages the coronavirus.

We understand COVID-19 has taken an incredible toll on everyone — mentally, financially and emotionally. But those who think their lives will improve if a committee takes over Dr. Person’s role are misguided.

A committee isn’t likely to always be of one mind, and there is a good chance a divided group would lead to confusion and inaction.

Over 500 people who have signed the petition are urging the bicounty health district board to create a Benton Franklin Health District Emergency Advisory Panel. They want the board to discuss the proposal Nov. 9.

The board — which is made up of the six Benton and Franklin county commissioners — certainly should hear these people out, but in the end they must not cave to this poor idea.

For starters, the petition appears to be based on inaccurate assumptions. Dr. Person currently has no authority to open or close schools or businesses.

So the idea that one person is making all COVID-related decisions for the Tri-Cities is wrong.

Dr. Person has been saying for weeks that schools should open if safety measures are followed to help reduce the spread of the virus. She has looked at many factors, and has said repeatedly that the support students get at school is important to their well being.

The final call on whether schools can open, though, is on Tri-City school board members, who have been listening to educators, health leaders, their attorneys, insurance carriers, parents, students and more.

The Kennewick School Board recently decided to continue distance learning for its middle and high school students despite Dr. Person’s recommendation. After parents and students protested, school board members have said they will revisit the issue later this month after collecting even more information.

But again, the school board has the final say and can open and close schools regardless of what Dr. Person recommends.

As for businesses, those that were shut down were closed by a state order. It wasn’t her call.

Tri-Citians should know that Dr. Person is a part-time employee at the health district, but she is on call 24-hours a day. During COVID-19, she has made decisions that align with the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and state health officials.

She has taken abuse and threats by people who didn’t like her message of encouraging people to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Her priority throughout the pandemic has been public health, as it should be. She has not wavered from her mission despite constant criticism and second-guessing by people who don’t have her expertise.

Those who believe she is making her decision in a vacuum also are wrong. Throughout the pandemic, she and other health district staff members have been meeting regularly with community representatives from throughout the Tri-Cities.

The Municipal Advisory Council includes city managers, business leaders, county commissioners and representatives from the Tri-City Development Council. Dr. Person is the expert they listen to for guidance.

Replacing her with a committee would just muddy the process.

Those who signed the petition seem to want different things. Some people want schools to open, while others think the recent rise in COVID-19 cases means they should stay closed.

A committee isn’t going to please everyone and is likely to be just as divided.

Dr. Person has done a remarkable job guiding the Tri-Cities through this difficult time with patience, resolve and compassion. We’re lucky to have her.

It would be a mistake if the health district lets Dr. Person go because a relatively small group of Tri-Citians believe she has more power than she really does.