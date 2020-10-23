Voters have a clear choice in the race for Washington state Attorney General | Editorial

In the race for state Attorney General, there is no question — voters should send Democrat Bob Ferguson back for a third term.

Ferguson cares deeply about protecting the rights of citizens, and he has been a fierce defender of Washington state residents for eight years. Knowing he’s got our backs is reassuring.

His challenger, Republican Matt Larkin of Woodinville decided to run for office because of his concern over the homelessness and poverty he sees too often in the city streets of Western Washington.

While we understand his desire to help solve social ills, he would be more effective if he ran for public office at the local level rather than the state.

Larkin is chief legal counsel for his family’s manufacturing business in Bothell, and he worked as a prosecutor for Pierce County for a short time many years ago.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

That’s simply not enough experience for state attorney general.

And Ferguson has done an amazing job in all the legal arenas of his department. He probably shines brightest, though, when it comes to protecting consumer rights.

When Ferguson brings consumer protection cases to court, he wins — even if he is going up against a major company like Comcast.

He has challenged predatory lending practices that took advantage of college kids trying to pay back their student loans, and he has protected Washington residents from price gouging by pharmaceutical companies.

In addition, Ferguson has turned his office into a money-maker for the state. He told the Herald that the AG’s office is able to keep money earned in a settlement. He uses what he needs to staff his own office and then gives the rest to the state.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

That can be millions of dollars.

Larkin, and many others, have criticized Ferguson for being politically motivated and targeting President Trump with an excessive number of lawsuits.

Ferguson has sued the Trump Administration over 80 times, but Ferguson insists the suits were justified and necessary to protect Washington state citizens. Of the 36 lawsuits that have been decided, Ferguson’s team has won 35, which indicates they weren’t frivolous.

To those who think Ferguson plays party politics, he points out his predecessor was Republican Rob McKenna, and when Ferguson took over he kept McKenna’s staff because he valued their expertise.

In the race for attorney general, it is clear that Bob Ferguson is the best candidate and should be returned to office.

The Tri-City Herald recommends Bob Ferguson for state Attorney General.