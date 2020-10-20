Two impressive candidates for Secretary of State, but one is clearly better | Editorial

Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman is known as a national expert on the vote-by-mail system.

Since COVID-19 hit, she has been the go-to source for election officials across the country wanting advice on how to avoid in-person voting.

Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon and Utah also only use mail-in ballots, but it is Washington state that others have looked to as an example of how to make voting as efficient and as secure as possible.

And that is thanks to Wyman. There is no reason to replace this Republican star on Nov. 3.

Wyman’s opponent, by all accounts, is a worthy challenger.

Gael Tarleton is sharp, hardworking and likely would make a terrific Secretary of State after she learned the ropes.

The Seattle Democrat has been a state representative serving the 36th Legislative District since 2013. Prior to that, she served five years as a Seattle Port commissioner.

Unlike Wyman — who was an elections director and state auditor in Thurston County before being elected to Secretary of State — Tarelton does not have experience overseeing elections.

But Tarleton has spent years working in internet security, which she says is a valuable trait needed in our state’s elections department.

She was worked as a senior defense intelligence analyst at the Pentagon, advising the Joint Chiefs of Staff. She believes our elections are under attack and that the Secretary of State’s office needs a different kind of leader who can defend against foreign interference.

It is true that during the 2016 presidential election, Washington was among 18 states that the Russian government tried to hack. The good news was that the state’s security defenses worked, and that Wyman’s office was able to detect the attempt, block it and alert the FBI. Our election results and our voter registration data was kept safe.

Since then, Wyman’s team has strengthened the state’s election security system even more.

She has made election security one of her top priorities, and she has led a successful statewide effort to update and secure the state’s election system. Wyman emphasizes that our mail-in ballots are not connected to the internet, and they provide a hard copy record of every vote.

In addition to overseeing elections and the initiative process, the Secretary of State’s office also licenses corporations, partnerships and trademarks.

And if that’s not enough, Wyman’s team also is in charge of the Washington State Library, which preserves historical documents and operates public libraries in the state’s prisons and mental hospitals.

The duties of Washington’s Secretary of State are many and varied, and Wyman has done a tremendous job in managing all her responsibilities.

Tarleton is impressive, to be sure.

But so is Wyman, and she already has the office well in hand.

The Tri-City Herald recommends Republican Kim Wyman for Washington Secretary of State.