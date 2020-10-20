Editorials
Two impressive candidates for Secretary of State, but one is clearly better | Editorial
Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman is known as a national expert on the vote-by-mail system.
Since COVID-19 hit, she has been the go-to source for election officials across the country wanting advice on how to avoid in-person voting.
Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon and Utah also only use mail-in ballots, but it is Washington state that others have looked to as an example of how to make voting as efficient and as secure as possible.
And that is thanks to Wyman. There is no reason to replace this Republican star on Nov. 3.
Wyman’s opponent, by all accounts, is a worthy challenger.
Gael Tarleton is sharp, hardworking and likely would make a terrific Secretary of State after she learned the ropes.
The Seattle Democrat has been a state representative serving the 36th Legislative District since 2013. Prior to that, she served five years as a Seattle Port commissioner.
Unlike Wyman — who was an elections director and state auditor in Thurston County before being elected to Secretary of State — Tarelton does not have experience overseeing elections.
But Tarleton has spent years working in internet security, which she says is a valuable trait needed in our state’s elections department.
She was worked as a senior defense intelligence analyst at the Pentagon, advising the Joint Chiefs of Staff. She believes our elections are under attack and that the Secretary of State’s office needs a different kind of leader who can defend against foreign interference.
It is true that during the 2016 presidential election, Washington was among 18 states that the Russian government tried to hack. The good news was that the state’s security defenses worked, and that Wyman’s office was able to detect the attempt, block it and alert the FBI. Our election results and our voter registration data was kept safe.
Since then, Wyman’s team has strengthened the state’s election security system even more.
She has made election security one of her top priorities, and she has led a successful statewide effort to update and secure the state’s election system. Wyman emphasizes that our mail-in ballots are not connected to the internet, and they provide a hard copy record of every vote.
In addition to overseeing elections and the initiative process, the Secretary of State’s office also licenses corporations, partnerships and trademarks.
And if that’s not enough, Wyman’s team also is in charge of the Washington State Library, which preserves historical documents and operates public libraries in the state’s prisons and mental hospitals.
The duties of Washington’s Secretary of State are many and varied, and Wyman has done a tremendous job in managing all her responsibilities.
Tarleton is impressive, to be sure.
But so is Wyman, and she already has the office well in hand.
The Tri-City Herald recommends Republican Kim Wyman for Washington Secretary of State.
BEHIND OUR REPORTING
Behind Our Election Recommendations
Who decides the recommendations?
Members of The Tri-City Herald editorial board interview political candidates, as well as advocates and opponents of ballot measures. The editorial board is comprised of experienced opinion journalists and community members, and is separate from The Herald’s newsroom. Conversations are on the record.
What does the recommendation process entail?
Whenever possible, The Herald editorial board meets with opposing candidates at the same time. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we are meeting candidates virtually, and sometimes with sister McClatchy newspapers. The questions are largely focused on a candidate’s qualifications and goals. The editorial board then discuss the candidates in each race and decides who to recommend. Board members seek to reach a consensus on our recommendations, but not every decision is unanimous.
Is the editorial board partisan?
No. In making recommendations, members of the editorial board consider which candidates are well prepared to represent their constituents — not whether they agree with us or belong to a particular political party. We evaluate candidates’ relevant experience, their readiness for office, their depth of knowledge of key issues, their understanding of public policy and their ability to work with the current board . We’re seeking candidates who are thoughtful and who offer more than just party-line talking points. The editorial board will endorse both Republicans and Democrats.
Why are the editorials unsigned?
Our election recommendations reflect the collective views of The Herald’s editorial board — not just the opinion of one writer. Board members all discuss and contribute ideas to each editorial.
