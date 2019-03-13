Monumental lands package shows Trump, Dems and GOP can get along

President Donald J. Trump, joined by Rep. Debbie Dingell, D- Mich., signs The John D. Dingell, Jr. Conservation, Management and Recreation Act Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in the Oval Office of the White House. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., is on the left and Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., is on the right. Shealah Craighead Official White House Photo