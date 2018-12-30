Editorials

Headlines we would like to see in 2019

By The Tri-City Herald Editorial Board

December 30, 2018 02:52 PM

Tri-City gas prices lowest in the state

President signs immigration bill with DACA protections

Tri-City Taxi reopens, feeder and taxi services restored

Trader Joe’s commits to opening store in Tri-Cities, Cheesecake Factory too!

Major changes remove Highway 240 gridlock

Constructions starts at Richland’s pit

Farmers euphoric after new trade deals send exports soaring

Rain breaks long enough for glorious fireworks shows, wet ground snuffs fires before they spread

LIGO discovers something only Herald reporter Annette Cary can explain properly

Marrow Market Hall at Pasco’s Osprey Point makes headway

Ground is broken on Tri-City performing arts center

No murders, no suicides, no opioid deaths, no violence, etc…

