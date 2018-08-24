This state lawmaker openly hates the press. He should be kicked off public records task force

When journalists fight for government transparency, we aren’t fighting for ourselves.
We are fighting for you.
If lawmakers block the media from getting information, then the public is blocked as well.
That’s why Washington’s State Public Records Act is so important and must be defended against threats to weaken it. People have a right to know how their elected officials are conducting business.
So it is disheartening that an Eastern Washington lawmaker who is openly hostile toward the press will be sitting on a newly formed public records task force.
What’s more, most of his peers, including our own state Rep. Larry Haler of Richland, apparently don’t see his animosity as a problem.
State Rep. Matt Shea, R-Spokane Valley, recently made a public speech that blasted the media, calling journalists “those dirty, godless, hateful people.”
He was at a Liberty or Death Rally Aug. 18 at Spokane’s Franklin Park when he went on the malicious rant – and maybe he thought that was a way to connect with the crowd.
But the Spokesman Review said Shea has a reputation for being difficult with the media, and routinely refuses to answer questions from reporters at the newspaper.
And in a local twist, soon-to-retire Haler applauded Shea and wrote on Twitter, “Matt, thank you for your principled and courageous stands to defend and preserve our rights. Thank you for telling it like it is regarding the media in our state.”
It is a journalist’s job to hold our elected officials accountable. Politicians don’t like it, but it is a necessary function of good government, and Haler should know this.
When news of Shea’s remarks spread, Gov. Jay Inslee responded on Twitter that Shea’s comments should disqualify him from serving on the public records task force.
“There is no excuse for condoning such ill-informed and radical rhetoric from the House GOP caucus chair. We must protect free press and freedom of speech,” Inslee said.
We agree.
But House Minority Leader J.T. Wilcox, R-Yelm, said Shea won’t be removed from the group, according to The Spokesman Review.
“It’s not a great practice to have the governor start inserting himself in another government branch’s appointments,” Wilcox told The Spokesman.
Understood. But then the Legislature should do a better job policing itself.
The task force was formed in response to last spring’s failed effort by legislators to exempt themselves from the state public records laws.
Almost a year ago, several Washington news organizations filed a lawsuit claiming state legislators should be held to the same disclosure laws as city and county elected officials.
After the court ruled in favor of the media, lawmakers secretly crafted a bill creating a new set of public records rules that would apply only to them. The proposal also prohibited the possibility of running a public referendum to overturn the new law if it went into effect.
Legislators declared it an emergency measure so they could bypass the proper public hearing process and pushed it through in less than 48 hours.
The plan was so egregious that journalists across the state cried foul and the public came unglued.
Thousands of citizens condemned the measure and bombarded the governor’s office with phone calls and emails urging him to veto the measure.
He did. And legislators said they would craft a new proposal for next year based on recommendations from a public records task force.
So here we are with a task force made up of eight legislators, three representatives from the media, three from the public and one from an open government organization. The first meeting is scheduled for Sept. 5.
But one of those legislators assigned to the group obviously holds the press in contempt. If Shea is so dismissive of the media — he regularly blocks journalists on Twitter — is he also dismissive of its mission to defend the public’s right to know?
That’s the crux of the problem in keeping Shea on the task force. His bias is evident and taints the integrity of the group.
He should be replaced.
