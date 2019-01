Crows look like a scene from Alfred Hitchcock’s horror-thriller film ‘The Birds’

By

January 11, 2019 08:39 PM

Crows (we're talking thousands) have migrated to Nampa, Idaho, in an as yet not-understood migratory pattern. They're a federally protected species, so the city of Nampa is experimenting with gentler ways to persuade the crows to go elsewhere.