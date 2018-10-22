Want a break from the news? Watch a deputy help this skunk

Mariposa County Sheriff's Deputy attempts to remove a plastic cup from a skunk's head Wednesday night. After multiple failed attempts with a baton, the deputy used his bare hands to remove it from from the critter's head, authorities said.
By
Deer crashes through window, gets stuck inside home

Weird

Deer crashes through window, gets stuck inside home

Louisville Metro Police was called to the scene where a deer had gotten stuck in a home on Oct. 13, 2018. The young buck had jumped through a window and got caught in the blinds. LMPD release the footage of the rescue via their Facebook page.

Naked man tased at amusement park in Virginia

Weird

Naked man tased at amusement park in Virginia

Brandon Ragans shared this video of a naked man he said ran through a parking lot at Busch Gardens in Virginia to try to get in a vehicle with strangers before an officer showed up and "he became combative and had to be tased."

Watch as raccoon leads officers on chase

Weird

Watch as raccoon leads officers on chase

A raccoon found behind a vending machine put an "animal control officer and detention officers to work early this morning" said the Bedford Police Department in a Facebook post. The Texas department later posted that the animal had been caught.

Turtle on the mend thanks to LEGO wheelchair

Weird

Turtle on the mend thanks to LEGO wheelchair

An injured turtle is on the mend thanks to the hospital staff at The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore, Maryland, who used LEGO bricks to create a wheelchair for it. The zoo shared the turtle’s progress on September 26 in a video on their Facebook page.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Tri-City Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service