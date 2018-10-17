Deer crashes through window, gets stuck inside home
Louisville Metro Police was called to the scene where a deer had gotten stuck in a home on Oct. 13, 2018. The young buck had jumped through a window and got caught in the blinds. LMPD release the footage of the rescue via their Facebook page.
A video posted to Facebook by the Fulshear, Texas police department appears to show a giant spider sneaking up to attack an officer during a traffic stop on October 10, 2018. It was actually a smaller spider creating a dash camera illusion. NO AUDIO
A North Carolina man set up a shotgun booby trap at his home, then accidentally triggered it when he went outside to feed squirrels. His arm was saved by a deputy who applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.
If you saw a dinosaur walking the streets in Citrus Heights, Calif., on Tuesday, October 9, 2018, it's because the Citrus Heights police wanted to bring pedestrian safety to the minds of drivers, walkers and bicyclists.
Brandon Ragans shared this video of a naked man he said ran through a parking lot at Busch Gardens in Virginia to try to get in a vehicle with strangers before an officer showed up and "he became combative and had to be tased."
Prince George's County, Md. detectives are looking for a man who threw a brick or rock at a restaurant on Sept. 20 2018 but ended up hitting himself. He shattered a window before trying to use the same object on a bulletproof glass at the counter.
A raccoon found behind a vending machine put an "animal control officer and detention officers to work early this morning" said the Bedford (TX) Police Department in a Facebook post. The department later posted that the animal had been caught.
An injured turtle is on the mend thanks to the hospital staff at The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore, Maryland, who used LEGO bricks to create a wheelchair for it. The zoo shared the turtle’s progress on September 26 in a video on their Facebook page.
A two-headed copperhead snake was discovered in a garden in northern Virginia, according to JD Kleopfer of the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries. Kleopfer said two-headed snakes normally don’t live very long in the wild.
A mining town in New South Wales’ far west has been invaded by emus in search of food and water as the drought ravaging the state continues to intensify. In this video from June 2018, a lone emu can be seen wandering down a street in Broken Hill.
Police in Schenectady, New York, said a man was facing charges after he drove a dirt bike through a local Price Chopper grocery store on September 1. Traitin Knight, 23, who rode the bike, posted GoPro footage to his YouTube account.
