Police dash cam video catches deer street fight

Dash cam video captured by police in Blue Ash, Ohio, shows two bucks fighting in the street for minutes. Deer mating season is in mid-October, Ohio wildlife officials said.
Naked man tased at amusement park in Virginia

Weird

Naked man tased at amusement park in Virginia

Brandon Ragans shared this video of a naked man he said ran through a parking lot at Busch Gardens in Virginia to try to get in a vehicle with strangers before an officer showed up and "he became combative and had to be tased."

Watch as raccoon leads officers on chase

Weird

Watch as raccoon leads officers on chase

A raccoon found behind a vending machine put an "animal control officer and detention officers to work early this morning" said the Bedford Police Department in a Facebook post. The Texas department later posted that the animal had been caught.

Turtle on the mend thanks to LEGO wheelchair

Weird

Turtle on the mend thanks to LEGO wheelchair

An injured turtle is on the mend thanks to the hospital staff at The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore, Maryland, who used LEGO bricks to create a wheelchair for it. The zoo shared the turtle’s progress on September 26 in a video on their Facebook page.

Man rides dirt bike through New York grocery store

Weird

Man rides dirt bike through New York grocery store

Police in Schenectady, New York, said a man was facing charges after he drove a dirt bike through a local Price Chopper grocery store on September 1. Traitin Knight, 23, who rode the bike, posted GoPro footage to his YouTube account.

