Watch as raccoon outwits officers after sneaking into Texas police department
A raccoon found behind a vending machine put an "animal control officer and detention officers to work early this morning" said the Bedford (TX) Police Department in a Facebook post. The department later posted that the animal had been caught.
An injured turtle is on the mend thanks to the hospital staff at The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore, Maryland, who used LEGO bricks to create a wheelchair for it. The zoo shared the turtle’s progress on September 26 in a video on their Facebook page.
A two-headed copperhead snake was discovered in a garden in northern Virginia, according to JD Kleopfer of the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries. Kleopfer said two-headed snakes normally don’t live very long in the wild.
A mining town in New South Wales’ far west has been invaded by emus in search of food and water as the drought ravaging the state continues to intensify. In this video from June 2018, a lone emu can be seen wandering down a street in Broken Hill.
Police in Schenectady, New York, said a man was facing charges after he drove a dirt bike through a local Price Chopper grocery store on September 1. Traitin Knight, 23, who rode the bike, posted GoPro footage to his YouTube account.