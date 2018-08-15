Watch as a bull leads officers on a car chase through Oklahoma Stockyards

Video release by the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office shows a bull evading capture after he got loose at an Oklahoma Stockyard.
By
Man with sword attacks ice cream van driver

Weird

Man with sword attacks ice cream van driver

Merseyside Police in England released video of Jamie Tickle who they say threatened an ice cream vendor with a sword on July 1, 2018 in Haydock. Tickle later pleaded guilty to making threats with a bladed article.

Sinkhole swallows car in Colorado

Weird

Sinkhole swallows car in Colorado

A sinkhole swallowed a car in Sheridan, Colorado, on July 24, as storms swept the north of the state. The Denver Post reported that the driver of the vehicle was able to get out before it entered the sinkhole on West Oxford Avenue.