Uber users beware. This vomit scam can happen to you

Be careful next time you request an Uber. Drivers could charge you a $150 vomit clean up fee.
By
Sinkhole swallows car in Colorado

Weird

Sinkhole swallows car in Colorado

A sinkhole swallowed a car in Sheridan, Colorado, on July 24, as storms swept the north of the state. The Denver Post reported that the driver of the vehicle was able to get out before it entered the sinkhole on West Oxford Avenue.

Is it a cougar or a raccoon? Which do you see?

Weird

Is it a cougar or a raccoon? Which do you see?

An animal caught on video this week in Bluffton, South Carolina had people speculating if it was a cougar or a raccoon. A South Carolina Department of Natural Resources official said the animal is likely a sun-bleached or light-colored raccoon.