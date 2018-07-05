Watch competitors at the Independence Burger Eating Championship

Molly Schuyler of Plumas Lake, California defended her title as the Independence Burger Eating Champion in the 9th annual Z-Burger chain contest on Tuesday, July 2, 2018, in Washington, D.C.
Is it a cougar or a raccoon? Which do you see?

An animal caught on video this week in Bluffton, South Carolina had people speculating if it was a cougar or a raccoon. A South Carolina Department of Natural Resources official said the animal is likely a sun-bleached or light-colored raccoon.

The most unusual TSA checkpoint finds

Transportation Security Administration officers have kept a lot of dangerous and often times wacky items off of commercial aircraft this year. Here is their list of the top 10 most unusual finds.