Raccoon trapped in peanut butter jar ‘tried to thank’ cop who came to the rescue

The San Antonio Police Department’s Police Chief William McManus reads several calls made to the 911 emergency number that didn’t qualify as “emergencies.” Calls included a person with a water leak, another person tried ordering a pizza and someon
A raccoon in St. Paul Minnesota got attention for climbing an office tower in downtown St. Paul, Minnesota. Social media users are using the hashtag #mprraccoon to track the raccoon that scaled more than 20 stories.
An Army National Guard officer accused of driving an armored personnel carrier through the streets of Richmond, Va., while under the influence of drugs insists he was ordered to do so as part of a training exercise.
Star-Telegram Digital Reporter, Prescotte Stokes III, took a chauffeured ride around Fort Worth in an Indycar stopping at a Whataburger, Kroger and the Fort Worth Stockyards. The response from people on the streets, "Is that your car?"
A Fort Worth woman left a message on her doormat to hide packages from her husband for an Amazon deliveryman. Her video camera captured the Amazon worker trying to find the perfect spot to stash the package.
'Tis the season for ugly sweaters. And once again, the fad of donning these woven creations is keeping newspeople and celebrities cozy with laughs through the holidays. Enjoy some of the good, the bad, and the ugly sweater moments of 2016.